NTA declares NEET-UG centre and city-wise results

Guwahati, Jul 20: The National Testing Agency on Saturday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET- UG) 2024 for all the candidates, city and centre-wise.

On July 18, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to declare the results of the NEET UG on July 20.



Furthermore, the apex court also ordered the NTA to publish the marks obtained by the candidate on its website but not reveal the identities of the students.



Last month, controversy erupted over the 2024 NEET-UG exam after news of a question paper leak broke out.

