NTA announces new dates for UGC-NET 2024 examination

Guwahati, June 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced revised dates for the UGC-NET 2024 examination.

According to an NTA notification on Friday, the exam will now be conducted between August 21 and September 4, 2024.

Initially held in pen and paper (offline) mode during the June 2024 exam, the UGC-NET will transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for the upcoming session, as per the notification.

The dates of Joint CSIR UGC NET and NCET 2024 are also announced.

On June 18, the exam was held in pen-and-paper mode, but the test was later cancelled by the Education Ministry, citing that ‘the integrity of the exam might have been compromised’ and the test has been cancelled. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later shared that a question paper of the test was leaked on the darknet.



According to the notification, the date for a Computer Based Test for NCET 2024 will be July 10, 2024, while the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam will be held from July 25 to July 27, 2024.







