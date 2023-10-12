Northeast Express train derail: 6 dead, more than 100 injured

Guwahati, Oct 12: At least six passengers lost their lives and more than 100 have been left injured after six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed in Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday night.

The superfast train derailed around 9.35 pm near Raghunathpur station. At least two AC III Tier coaches toppled while four other coaches jumped the tracks, as per reports.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said rescue operations, which were under way "on a war footing", have been completed.

A railway official also said that the matter will be probed to ascertain the reason behind the derailment.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he has spoken to the Disaster Management Department, Health Department, and the district officials of Buxar and Bhojpur to speed up the relief and rescue work.