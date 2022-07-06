84 years of service to the nation
National

Nonagenarian journalists who covered pre-independent struggle to be feted in Rajasthan

By IANS

Jaipur, July 6: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, five senior journalist from Rajasthan over 90 years of age, who covered pre-independence struggle and continued with their journalism sojourn in independent India till date, will be felicitated in Jaipur on July 10.

Some of these veterans have witnessed the formation of Rajasthan and had the opportunity of discussing the crucial matter with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. They also brought to fore many interesting stories related to it.

While the Chief guest of the programme will be Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the programme shall be presided over by Governor Kalraj Mishra. State education and culture minter B.D Kalla and Jaipur Rural MP Rajywardhan Rathore shall be special guests on the occasion.

This is a first of its kind initiative being taken by Rajasthan where all senior veterans will be felicitated, said Gopal Sharma, convenor of the event.

Amongst these five, Pravinchandra Chhabra will be awarded with Mahatma Gandhi Journalism award, Vijay Bhandari will be awarded with Lokmanya Tilak Journalism award, Ganeshshankar Vidyarthi Journalism award will go to Milapchand Dandiya, Madanmohan Malviya Journalism award will be given to Sitaram Jhalani and Journalism award will be presented to Shyam Acharya (Late) by Baburao Vishnu Parad.

In the service of all these senior journalists, one lakh rupees will be presented as a mark of respect to each of them, said Sharma.

IANS


