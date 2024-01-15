Noida-bound buses collides in UP’s Mathura amid fog; 40 injured

Guwahati, Jan 15: Due to dip in temperature and dense fog, commuters across India are facing difficulty in travelling. Amid this, at least 40 passengers sustained injuries after two Noida-bound buses collided with each amid fog in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

According to reports, the major accident took place at 3 am when the two buses were on their way to Noida from Agra.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to the district and private hospitals for immediate medical attention.

It is learned that five of the injured passengers are in critical condition while a few others were discharged after first aid. The other injured are currently undergoing treatment.