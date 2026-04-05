No threat to Indian vessels in Gulf, 460 seafarers safe: Centre

New Delhi, Apr 6: All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, 17 Indian-flagged vessels with 460 Indian seafarers are currently operating in the western Persian Gulf.

The Directorate General of Shipping, in coordination with ship owners, recruitment agencies and Indian missions, is actively monitoring the situation.

The Ministry said it continues to keep a close watch on shipping movements, port operations and the safety of Indian crew, while ensuring uninterrupted maritime trade.

A 24x7 control room set up by the DG Shipping has handled 5,088 calls and 10,547 emails since its activation. In the last 24 hours alone, it received 73 calls and 122 emails.

Authorities have also facilitated the safe repatriation of over 1,479 Indian seafarers so far, including 159 in the past 24 hours from various locations across the Persian Gulf.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, according to State Maritime Boards of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

The Ministry said it is working in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and other maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of seafarers and continuity of operations.

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs said Indian missions and posts across the region remain in constant touch with the Indian community, issuing advisories and extending assistance where required.

Earlier on Saturday, 345 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran returned home. The Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated their travel from southern Iran to Armenia, from where they boarded flights to Chennai.

The broader evacuation and travel situation from the Gulf region is also improving. Around 90 non-scheduled flights from the United Arab Emirates were expected to arrive in India on Sunday, while services from Saudi Arabia and Oman continue.

Qatar’s airspace has partially reopened, with 8 to 10 flights expected, though airspace in Kuwait and Bahrain remains closed. Flights are being rerouted via Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Travel from Iran is being facilitated through Armenia and Azerbaijan, while routes from Israel and Iraq are operating via neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of an Indian seafarer who died in an attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman have been brought back, with authorities extending support to the bereaved family.

The government said it continues to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia, with the safety and welfare of Indian nationals as its top priority.

IANS