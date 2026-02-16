No skipping first board exam under dual-exam policy: CBSE tells Class 10 students

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it will be mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board examination under the new two-exam system to be introduced from 2026.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Monday that students who fail to attempt at least three subjects in the first phase will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category.

“It is mandatory for all students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages,” Bhardwaj said.

The clarification comes after the board received requests seeking permission for students who miss the first board examination to directly appear in the second edition.

“If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category and can take the examination only next year in the main examination scheduled in February,” he added.

Students placed in the compartment category in the first examination will, however, be allowed to appear in the second examination under the compartment category.

Bhardwaj further clarified that additional subjects will not be permitted after passing Class 10, and students will not be allowed to appear in stand-alone subjects. He added that requests seeking exemption from the policy will not be entertained.

Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are set to begin on Tuesday, with over 46 lakh students from India and abroad scheduled to appear.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, several reforms have been recommended for Board examinations, including conducting them twice a year to reduce exam pressure and discourage coaching dependency.

NEP 2020 states that the existing system of Board and entrance examinations will be reformed to eliminate the need for excessive coaching.

“To reverse the harmful effects of the current assessment system, Board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development; students will be able to choose many of the subjects in which they take Board exams, depending on their individualised interests,” the policy states.

PTI