No more Netflix password sharing in India

Guwahati, July 20: In a big blow to Netflix subscribers in India, the streaming giant has ended password sharing and it will introduce its new anti-password sharing initiative.

To begin with, the company will send out emails to members who have shared passwords outside their households.

According to the latest regulations, a single Netflix account should only be used by one household, and everyone living in the house can access Netflix from a single account both at home and even when they are on holiday.

Similarly, users can take advantage of features like transferring their profile to a new Netflix account to get their recommendations.

"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the streaming giant said in a statement.

"We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows - so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," it said.

The company is introducing strict regulations, such as the requirement of a verification code, and the device has to be connected to the home Wi-Fi network at least once a month to be considered a home device.

Netflix in May imposed restrictions on password-sharing in more than 100 countries including prominent markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

The crackdown has helped the company add nearly 6 million subscribers globally.