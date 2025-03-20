No language imposition under NEP's three-language formula: Union Minister assures Parliament

Guwahati, March 20: Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar has assured Parliament that the three languages to be learned under the National Education Policy (NEP) will be decided by States, regions, and students, ensuring that no language is imposed on any State.

Majumdar's clarification comes amidst ongoing debates regarding the implementation of the NEP's three-language formula, particularly with Tamil Nadu alleging attempts by the Centre to impose Hindi.

Addressing a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Majumdar stressed that the choice of languages would remain flexible, and no language would be forced upon any region.

"The three languages to be learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of course, the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India," he stated.

The three-language formula has been a subject of contention, with Tamil Nadu's refusal to adopt it, fearing a possible imposition of Hindi over the state's preference for Tamil and English. The Centre has consistently refuted these claims, asserting that the NEP respects the linguistic diversity of the nation.

Majumdar highlighted that the NEP 2020 aims to promote multilingualism while respecting constitutional provisions, the aspirations of the people, and the diverse cultural fabric of the country. He added, "There will be a greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any State."

The NEP 2020 focuses on the need to foster national unity through multilingualism while safeguarding the linguistic and cultural identity of different regions. The Centre has reiterated that the policy is designed to encourage language learning while considering the sentiments of various communities across the nation.