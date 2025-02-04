No forest cover reduction without compensatory land, SC tells Centre, state govts

New Delhi, Feb 4: The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily prohibited the Centre and states from taking any action that would lead to a reduction in forest areas until further orders.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran was hearing petitions challenging amendments to the 2023 Forest Conservation Law. "We will not permit any action that results in the reduction of forest land. Until further orders, no steps shall be taken by the Union of India or any state that would diminish forest land unless compensatory land is provided," the bench stated.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said she would file a response on the applications filed in the matter within three weeks. A status report would also be placed before the court prior to the next date of hearing, added Bhati.

The bench posted the hearing on March 4.One of the advocates appearing in the matter said the pleadings were complete, and the issue raised in the pleas related to the amendments to the forest conservation law of 2023.

The Apex Court had previously noted in February last year that the revised definition of "forest" under the amended law excluded nearly 1.99 lakh square kilometres of forest land, making it available for other uses.

The bench said any fresh proposal for opening a zoo or starting a "safari" on forest land would now require the Supreme Court's approval. It directed the state governments and UTs to provide the details of forest land within their jurisdiction to the Centre by March 31, 2024.

The top court said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change would put all the details on "forest-like area, unclassed forest land, and community forest land," to be provided by the states and UTS, on its website by April 15 last year. "... we issue an interim order to the effect that any proposal for the establishment of zoos and safaris referred to in the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, enacted by the government or any authority in forest areas other than protected areas, shall not be finally approved by the States/Union Territories, save and except with the prior permission of this court," it had said.





