No family member of terrorist, stone pelters will get govt job in J&K: Amit Shah

Guwahati, May 27: Emphasising the drastic fall in terror incidents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that no family member of any terrorist or close relatives of stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir will get a government job.

During an interview with PTI, Shah was quoted saying, “In Kashmir, we have taken a decision that if someone joins a terrorist organisation, their family members will not get any government job,” further adding that if someone indulges in stone pelting, his family members will also not get a government job.

He further said that the government will make an exception for those coming forward to inform the authorities that their close relative has joined a terror outfit.

Speaking on funeral processions that used to be taken out earlier in Kashmir after a terrorist was killed, the home minister said, “We have stopped this trend. We have ensured that the terrorist is buried with all religious formalities but in an isolated place.”

Shah emphasised that terror incidents have significantly decreased in Jammu and Kashmir as the government has not only targeted the terrorists but also eliminated the terror ecosystem.

“Through the NIA (National Investigation Agency), we have taken strong action against terror funding and ended it. We have taken a very tough stand on terror funding,” he said.