No division or distinction to be awarded to board exam candidates: CBSE

Guwahati, Dec 2: To avoid unhealthy competition among the students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will not award any division or distinction to students in the class 10 and 12 exams.

In an official release, the CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded.”

The release further added that the decision to determine the best 5 subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer.

“If a candidate has offered more than 5 subjects, the decision to determine the best 5 subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer. Further, it is informed that the Board does not calculate/declare/inform percentage of marks. If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employer the calculation if any, may be done by admitting institution or employer,” the release read.