No decision on ACC tournaments yet, says BCCI’s Devajit Saikia amid withdrawal rumours

New Delhi, May 19: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that the issue of participating in Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events has not been discussed at any level.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia added that any news or reports suggesting otherwise are purely speculative and imaginary.

Various reports emerged on Monday about the BCCI informing the ACC about its decision to withdraw from the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the Men’s Asia Cup, to be held in June and September respectively, citing the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan.

It is to be noted that the ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister in the country’s central government.

“At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men and women. The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level, hence any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary. As and when any discussion on any ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, same will be announced through media by the BCCI,” Saikia said in a statement.

India does have the hosting rights for the Men’s Asia Cup, set to happen in September this year in T20 format. Apart from India and Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Oman are supposed to be a part of the tournament.

India is the defending champion of the Men’s Asia Cup, after beating Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo. That event was also affected by India-Pakistan tensions. Originally set to be hosted entirely by Pakistan, the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup was held in a hybrid model after India refused to travel there and had all its matches shifted to Sri Lanka.

This hybrid model was again replayed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy – the tournament was to be played entirely in Pakistan. But India pushing for a hybrid model meant all of its games were played in Dubai. While Pakistan crashed out in the league stage, India eventually won the trophy in Dubai on March 9.

After reports of India's withdrawal from ACC events emerged, several political leaders like BJP’s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan state Assembly Tika Ram Jully, and JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi had reacted to it and welcomed the decision from BCCI to withdraw from Asian cricketing events which had Pakistan in the mix.

- IANS