No-confidence vote against PM Modi government

Guwahati, July 26: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday as the united opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) decided on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the motion was submitted in the Speaker’s office at around 9:30 am to which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted.

Meanwhile, with opposition MPs rigorously demanding PM Modi’s presence in the House for discussion on Manipur, Lok Sabha gets adjourned for the second time in the day after barely 20 minutes of proceedings.

A separate notice for a no-confidence motion was submitted by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) floor leader Nageshwar Rao to the Speaker. The BRS is led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

A no-confidence motion allows the Opposition to challenge the government's majority on the floor of the House, and if the motion is passed, the government has to resign.

If the Lok Sabha Speaker finds the motion in order, he reads it out in the House. He then asks members in favour of the motion to stand up. As many as 50 opposition members are expected to stand.