‘No change in taxation’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Guwahati, Feb 1: During her Interim Budget 2024 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the government will not propose to make any changes relating to taxation.

Sitharaman said, “In keeping with the convention, I do not propose to make any changes relating to taxation and propose to retain the same tax rates for direct taxes and indirect taxes including import duties. However, certain tax benefits to start-ups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds as also tax exemption on certain income of some IFSC units are expiring on 31.03.2024. To provide continuity in taxation, I propose to extend the date to 31.03.2025.”

In line with the Central Government’s vision to improve ease of living and ease of doing business, Sitharaman made an announcement to improve tax payer services.

“I wish to make an announcement to improve tax payer services. There are a large number of petty, non-verified, non-reconciled or disputed direct tax demands, many of them dating as far back as the year 1962, which continue to remain on the books, causing anxiety to honest tax payers and hindering refunds of subsequent years. I propose to withdraw such outstanding direct tax demands up to twenty-five thousand rupees (₹ 25,000) pertaining to the period up to financial year 2009-10 and up to ten-thousand rupees (₹ 10,000) for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15. This is expected to benefit about a crore tax-payers,” the finance minister said.