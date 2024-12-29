NMHC will showcase India’s maritime legacy to the world: Sonowal

Lothal, Dec 29: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the transformative potential of the Rs 4,300-crore National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, calling it a "world-class initiative to preserve and celebrate India's rich maritime heritage." Sonowal, alongside Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reviewed the progress of the ambitious project on Saturday.

Sonowal expressed optimism about the project’s impact, stating, “This is not just about infrastructure; this is about inspiring a sense of pride in our maritime legacy among Indians and showcasing it to the world. It will provide unparalleled opportunities for education, tourism, and international collaboration.”

The NMHC, being developed in two phases, will feature 14 galleries, an ancient Lothal city replica, coastal state pavilions, and a 5D dome theatre. Phase 1-A, covering six galleries and other facilities, is 65% complete and expected to be inaugurated by September 2025. The entire project is slated for completion by 2028.

Highlighting the global scope of the project, officials revealed collaborations with 25 countries, including Portugal, UAE, and Vietnam, to enhance the complex's offerings. Additionally, nearby heritage sites and tourist circuits will be integrated to boost tourism and foster economic growth.

Lothal, a significant Indus Valley Civilization site, was a hub of maritime trade and innovation. The NMHC will employ cutting-edge technology and an "edutainment" approach to engage visitors and spread awareness about India’s naval achievements from ancient to modern times.

“This project reflects the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his commitment to India's holistic development. It will be a global benchmark in showcasing maritime heritage,” Sonowal added.