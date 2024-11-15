NMCG Exec Committee meeting approves projects for river dolphins & assessment of flow of 4 rivers

New Delhi, Nov. 15: The 58th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) saw two projects receiving approval: one for the conservation of the Ganga River Dolphin and another for assessing the environmental flow of the Chambal, Son, Damodar, and Tons rivers.

The Ganga River Dolphin project titled 'Advancing Rescue System for the Protection of Stranded Ganges River Dolphins' aims to develop a specialised rescue vehicle, the 'Dolphin Ambulance', to assist dolphins in distress.

Further, the Ganga River Dolphin project will also put an emphasis on raising awareness for the conservation of the Platanista gangetica and community capacity building through training. The total budget for this project is estimated to have a budget of Rs 1 crore.

The Executive Committee meeting was chaired by the Director General of the NMCG, Rajeev Kumar Mital.

Additionally, the Chambal, Son, Damodar, and Tons rivers project will have an estimated budget of Rs 11 crore.

The objective of this project is to evaluate the environmental flow of these rivers and also to prepare hydrological and hydrodynamic models that allow scientific evaluation of flow systems. The project is a step towards the conservation of the Ganga and its aquatic life.

Further, the project will involve studying the existing water stream and natural flow patterns. This step will improve water quantity and quality and also document the biodiversity within these river systems, ensuring that their ecosystems remain balanced, said a statement.

An innovative and highly significant project for the conservation of endangered turtles in the Ganga basin in Uttar Pradesh has also been approved, according to an official notification.

The prime focus of this initiative is not only to rehabilitate endangered turtle species but also to reintroduce three highly threatened species, alongside establishing a Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool at the National Chambal Sanctuary. This project is estimated to cost Rs 78.09 lakh.

The rehabilitation of the 50 MLD STP (million litre per day Septage Treatment Plant) at Keorapukur in Kolkata has been approved with a revised budget of Rs 114.27 crore, up from the initial Rs 67.06 crore. This project is a major step towards improving water purification processes in Kolkata and ensuring strict adherence to environmental standards. The project includes provision for 15 years of operation and maintenance, ensuring its long-term success.