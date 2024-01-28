86 years of service to the nation
Nitish takes oath as chief minister of Bihar for record ninth time

By PTI
PATNA, Jan 28: JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here.

Along with Kumar, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government.

Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

PTI


