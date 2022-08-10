84 years of service to the nation
Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time

By IANS
Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time
Photo: IANS

Patna, Aug 10: A day after announcing a new grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other opposition parties after breaking away from the BJP, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time.

Tejashwi Yadav took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan were Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri, former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and scores of party workers.

