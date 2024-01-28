Nitish Kumar is a seasoned politician: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Guwahati, Jan 28:Reacting to the political turmoil in Bihar, the senior Congress leader and General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday termed Nitish Kumar a seasoned politician.

Speaking to reporters, Jairam said it was surprising of him resigning and breaking ties with Mahagathbandhan (comprising RJD and Congress).



Calling him a 'seasoned politician’, the senior Congress leader said, “Nitish has been a Chief Minister for several years. But he keeps changing his political colours. He gives a tough challenge to chameleons.”



“People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to him and to those who are making him dance from Delhi. It is clear that the BJP, Prime Minister and Home Minister are perturbed by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This drama has been done to divert attention from the Yatra. I would like to say that Nitish Kumar is an expert in betrayal,” he added.

