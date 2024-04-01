Nitin Gadkari vows to get rid of petrol, diesel vehicles in India

Guwahati, April 1: In a bid to encourage the use of alternative fuels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari aims to phase out over 36 crore petrol and diesel vehicles in India.

“Achieving 100% conversion may be challenging, but it’s not impossible. This is my vision,” Gadkari was quoted as saying.

He highlighted that India spends Rs 16 lakh crore on fuel imports and this could be redirected towards enhancing farmers' livelihoods, village prosperity, and youth employment, although he didn't specify a timeline for this endeavour.

Moreover, the proposal to lower GST on hybrid vehicles to 5% and 12% for flex engines is under consideration by the Finance Ministry.

The minister said he firmly believes the country can end fuel imports by promoting the use of biofuels.

Environmental activists welcomed Gadkari's vision for increasing green mobility but also struck a word of caution by flagging the use of fossil fuels in the production of electricity.

Gadkari stated that he has advocated for alternative fuels since 2004 and believes the transition will occur within the next five to seven years, envisioning a future dominated by alternative fuels and biofuels. Additionally, he noted that companies like Bajaj, TVS, and Hero are planning to produce motorcycles with flex engines, while auto-rickshaws utilising similar technology are also in development.