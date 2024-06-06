Nine trekkers die due to bad weather in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Guwahati, Jun 6: As many as nine trekkers of a 22-member trekking team lost their lives after being caught in extreme weather conditions in Sahastra Tal, Uttarkashi.

A joint air-ground operation was launched by the Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities, following which 13 members were successfully rescued and five bodies were recovered.



According to reports, the group of trekkers, including 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, began their journey on May 29 and was scheduled to return by June 7, but unfortunately they lost their way due to bad weather.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the tragic incident.





सहस्त्रताल ट्रैक पर मौसम बिगड़ने से हुए हादसे में 9 ट्रैकर्स की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रशासन द्वारा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन करके 13 ट्रैकर्स को सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया है एवं अन्य लोगों के बचाव के लिए SDRF, जिला प्रशासन और वायु सेना के सहयोग से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (Modi Ka Parivar) (@pushkardhami) June 6, 2024



