Nine killed, three injured in blast at Solar explosive company in Nagpur

Guwahati, Dec 17: As many as nine people were killed and three others were injured following a blast that occurred at a solar explosive company near Bazargaon village in Nagpur on Sunday.

According to reports, around 12 workers were present inside the unit of the solar company when the tragic incident took place.

Following the tragic incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and condolences. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those who were killed during the incident.