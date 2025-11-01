Nine, including child, killed as railing gives way at Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam temple

Andhra Pradesh, Nov 1: At least nine people, eight women and a 12-year-old boy, were killed and several others injured in a temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town. Confirming the toll, Srikakulam Superintendent of Police K.V. Maheswara Reddy said one of the injured is in critical condition.

“Total nine people; one child, a 12-year-old, and the rest are women. It is a private temple, not a government one. It was constructed recently,” the SP said.

He added that the tragedy was triggered by the collapse of an iron grill near the steps, causing panic among devotees.

“The public, in fear, thought something was falling and panicked. People fell from a height of about six feet. It was not a stampede in the traditional sense; one person fell on another, leading to the casualties,” he clarified.

Reddy further stated that the temple management had not sought police deployment or obtained the necessary permissions for the gathering. “It is purely an accident caused by the owner’s negligence,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the temple is located on the first floor of an elevated structure, and the railing gave way as devotees were climbing, causing those standing at the edge to fall and others to topple over them.

She noted that the Kasibugga Venkateswara temple is a private shrine, not under the Endowments Department, and typically draws between 1,500 and 2,000 devotees every Saturday.

Anitha added that the tragedy was compounded by the coincidence of Ekadasi falling on a Saturday during Karthika Masam, which led to an unusually large turnout of worshippers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister National Rural Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 2,000 to the injured.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," Modi said in a social media post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed shock over the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a social media post, said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

The CM also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.

PTI