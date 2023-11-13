Nine dead, several injured in massive fire in Hyderabad

Guwahati, Nov 13: In a tragic incident, at least nine people reportedly died after a massive fire erupted at a multi-storey building in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to reports, the incident was reported in the Nampally area, where the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building. It has been learned that some drums containing chemicals were stored on the ground floor.

After receiving information about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames and initiated a rescue operation.

The DG (Fire Services) informed that a total of 21 people were rescued from the building, of which six people died while a few others sustained injuries and were receiving treatment. However, the death toll later increased to nine.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao offered condolence and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the fire incident.

“Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed concern over the fire accident at Nampally Bazar Ghat. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock. He offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. Cm KCR has instructed the officials to take strong relief measures immediately. He instructed the officials to provide better treatment to the seriously injured and to be vigilant from time to time and take appropriate measures,” the official handle of the Telangana Chief Minister Office posted on X.

