Nine Assam workers killed in Chennai power plant mishap flown home on special flight

Chennai, Oct 2: The bodies of nine migrant workers from Assam, who died in a tragic construction site accident at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power station near Chennai, were flown to their native state early on Thursday morning on a special flight arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.

The remains were embalmed and placed in coffins following post-mortem examinations at Stanley Hospital.

Accompanied by family members and representatives of the construction firm, the bodies were shifted to the old Chennai airport’s cargo terminal around 2:30 am and later flown to Guwahati.

The fatal mishap occurred late Tuesday evening when a massive steel structure being erected for the coal handling unit of the 2x660 MW plant suddenly collapsed between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

Ten workers, employed through a sub-contractor of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), were standing on a 45-metre-high platform when the arch gave way.

Nine workers succumbed to their injuries en route to Stanley Medical College Hospital, while one worker from Jharkhand survived with minor abrasions and remains under observation.

The deceased have been identified as Munnakemprai, Vidayum Pravotsha, Sumon Karikap, Deepak Raijiung, Sarbojit Thausen, Pranto Sorong, Paban Sorong, Phaibit Phonglo, and Bimaraj Thausen — all recent recruits who had joined the site less than a month ago.

Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Chairman J. Radhakrishnan said on October 1 that safety gear, including harnesses, had been in use at the time, but the sudden collapse left little chance of survival.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, fulfilling a commitment made after the accident, sanctioned a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family and directed officials to ensure the dignified repatriation of the victims.

State authorities are coordinating with BHEL’s safety team to investigate the cause of the structural failure.

Officials said inquiries are underway, and action against responsible contractors will follow once the probe is completed. The tragedy has renewed concerns over worksite safety and oversight in large infrastructure projects.

IANS