NIA tracks down 47 touts including 5 from Assam for transporting infiltrators in India

Guwahati, Nov 8: In a massive drive against infiltrators across India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended 47 touts and middlemen, including five from Assam, on Wednesday.

The country-wide operation was launched by the NIA and Assam Police during the wee hours today (November 8) in association with various state police forces. In the operation, so far, 25 touts or middlemen were picked up from Tripura, five from Assam, three from West Bengal, nine from Karnataka, one from Haryana, one from Telangana and one from Tamil Nadu.

In a press conference held at the Assam Police Headquarters today the Special Director General of Police (Headquarters), Harmeet Singh, informed that the Assam Police teams have assisted the NIA teams in Assam, Tripura and Northern India.

In a press release issued by the Assam Police, it was stated that in February 2023, Rohingiyas were discovered on a train arriving from Tripura at Karimganj Railway Station by Karimganj Police. This led to an investigation uncovering a trend of illegal Rohingyas and infiltrators entering India through the Indo-Bangladesh border. Subsequently, Assam Police heightened their vigilance, resulting in the interception and return of 450 illegal migrants (Rohingyas and Bangladeshis) with the help of Border Guarding Forces. Further inquiries revealed that touts and middlemen played a significant role in facilitating this illegal entry.

A Special Task Force (STF) in Assam initiated an operation in July 2023, leading to the apprehension of 10 such touts. The investigation unveiled a network of touts operating not only along the Indo-Bangladesh border but also in mainland India, raising serious concerns for national security with interstate implications. In response, the Government of Assam requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, to transfer one of the cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) due to Assam's role as a corridor for this illicit activity. The NIA and Assam Police collaborated in gathering a list of touts involved in this nefarious crime. After meticulous planning and a country-wide operation, the touts were picked up from across the country.