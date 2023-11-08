NIA raids across 10 states in human trafficking case

Guwahati, Nov 8: As a part of a significant nationwide campaign to combat human trafficking, the National Investigation Agency carried out searches in ten states across the country on Wednesday.

As per reports, multiple teams of the agency carried out searches in the states of Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the human trafficking cases.

More details are awaited.