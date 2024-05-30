NIA files chargesheet against ULFA (I) chief

New Delhi, May 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah and five others for conspiring to target army camps as part of an anti-India agenda, the Central agency said.

They have been charged with various criminal offences in a 2023 case involving a terror attack on an army camp by the proscribed banned outfit in Assam, the NIA said in a statement.

“Myanmar-based United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned terrorist outfit, had hatched the conspiracy and planned the execution of the attack, in which two motorcycle-borne youth had lobbed two grenades at the army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on the evening of November 22, 2023,” it said.

No one was injured in the assault, which was part of a bigger conspiracy to kill or injure army personnel through a series of grenade attacks on army camps across the state, the probe agency said.

“In its chargesheet filed today before NIA special court, Guwahati, the agency has named Paresh Baruah, the self-styled chief of the banned organisation, along with Arunudoy Dohutia, Saurav Asom, Abhijit Gogoi alias Aisheng Asom, and two others, identified as Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran, as the key conspirators and executors of the attack,” it said.

Parag and Bijoy were arrested in early December last year from Tinsukia district, while the other accused was absconding.







