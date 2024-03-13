NIA detains one in Bengaluru Cafe blast case

Guwahati, Mar 13: Following the IED blast incident in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram café, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly detained one person on Wednesday.

The detained suspect has been identified as Shabbir from Ballari in Karnataka.

According to police, Shabbir is believed to be an accomplice of the prime suspect, who left his bag with IED at the café.

It may be mentioned that 10 people were injured following a blast at the café on March 1.

Following the blast, the accused who planted the IED in the café was identified on CCTV footage and authorities announced a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about the bomber in connection with the case.



