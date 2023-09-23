85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

NIA confiscates property of SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh

By PTI
NIA confiscates property of SFJs Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Chandigarh, Sep 23: The National Investigation Agency Saturday confiscated the property of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice's chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu here, said official sources.

A 'property confiscation notice' was put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan Pannu in Chandigarh, they said.

The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

"1/4th share of house no 2033, sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case stands confiscated to the state under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public," read the notice put up outside Pannu's house.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
NIA confiscates property of SFJs Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 23: The National Investigation Agency Saturday confiscated the property of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice's chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu here, said official sources.

A 'property confiscation notice' was put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan Pannu in Chandigarh, they said.

The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

"1/4th share of house no 2033, sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case stands confiscated to the state under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public," read the notice put up outside Pannu's house.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X