NIA arrests one in connection with PLFI case after raids in Assam & Jharkhand

Guwahati, Apr 11: An armed cadre of the Naxal group, the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following raids in parts of Assam and Jharkhand.

According to reports, the raids were conducted on Wednesday by the NIA with the help of local police.



The search operation led to the arrest of one individual identified as Binod Munda, alias Sukkhwa, from the Khunti district of Jharkhand.



According to the press release by the NIA the accused is an armed cadre of the PLFI, a splinter Naxal group, and wanted in four PLFI cases in Jharkhand. He has been arrested in a case relating to revival attempts by the PLFI

The NIA team also seized a host of incriminating materials, including PLFI-related documents, two Walkie-Talkies, five mobile phones, SIM cards and Rs. 11,000 in cash.