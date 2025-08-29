NIA arrests key accused in Nagaland–Bihar arms smuggling racket

New Delhi, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a wanted accused linked to an arms smuggling racket operating between Nagaland and Bihar, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Manjoor Khan alias Babu Bhai, was a close aide of prime accused Vikash Kumar, who allegedly played a key role in trafficking prohibited bore weapons, including AK-47 rifles, from Nagaland to Bihar.

According to an NIA statement, investigations revealed that Manjoor conspired with his associates to smuggle prohibited weapons with the objective of disturbing public order and threatening national security.

The agency, which took over the case in August 2024, established Manjoor’s involvement in the conspiracy during the probe.

The case was originally registered by the Fakuli police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district after the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with lens and live ammunition at Murghatiya Bridge, the statement said.

Police also arrested four accused and filed a chargesheet under the Arms Act against them.

After taking over the probe, the NIA filed the first supplementary chargesheet against the accused - Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai and Ahmad Ansari, the statement said, adding that the investigation into the case is underway.









PTI











