NIA appeals for public assistance in Pahalgam terror attack probe

Guwahati, May 8: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is leading the probe into the recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, has appealed to tourists, visitors, and local residents to come forward with any information, photographs, or video footage that may assist in the ongoing investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the central probe agency acknowledged that it has already received a considerable number of images and video clips related to the April 22 attack that left 26 tourists dead and many others injured. However, the NIA emphasised that additional inputs from the public could prove vital in piecing together the complete sequence of events and identifying those behind the attack.

Officials from the agency noted that tourists or bystanders might have unknowingly captured significant details before, during, or after the attack. These could offer valuable leads regarding the assailants or their methods. The NIA stressed that it is examining all available material meticulously and is committed to ensuring that no potentially useful evidence is overlooked.

"The agency has decided to intensify efforts to collect any remaining evidence that could support the investigation into what it described as a heinous act targeting innocent civilians," said an official statement.

To facilitate this, the NIA has provided contact numbers – 96-54-958-816 and 011-24368800 – for anyone willing to share information. Upon receiving a call, a senior agency official will coordinate with the caller to collect relevant data, including images or videos.

The appeal follows the emergence of several photos and videos circulating on social media platforms post-attack. NIA teams have been stationed in Pahalgam, closely examining the crime scene and speaking with witnesses in a bid to reconstruct the attack and identify the perpetrators.

Authorities have reiterated that public cooperation could play a crucial role in uncovering the conspiracy and ensuring justice for the victims.