NIA announces cash reward for information about bomber of Rameshwaram Cafe

Guwahati, Mar 6: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday announced a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.



Following the blast, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, confirmed that the explosion was caused by an IED and that a person placed a bag containing the device inside the cafe.



Furthermore, on March 2, 2024, the Chief Minister also called a meeting of senior police officers in connection with the matter.



At least 10 people sustained injuries following the blast that occurred at the café. Initially, it was suspected that the explosion was triggered by a cylinder blast.



However, CCTV footage of the restaurant showed a different story.



According to the police, a person aged around 28 to 30 took a coupon for Rava Idli at the food joint but left the place without eating. The accused left his bag, which allegedly had the IED.





