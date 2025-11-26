NHRC seeks Railways’ response over ‘halal-only’ meat menu policy, gives 2 weeks

New Delhi, Nov 26: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the Indian Railways over complaints of ‘halal-only’ meat in its non-vegetarian menu and sought an enquiry into the matter, followed by an Action Taken Report in two weeks.

The controversy broke out over the issue after a person lodged a complaint with the human rights panel, claiming violation of human rights and discrimination towards certain communities, particularly the Hindus and Sikhs of the country, due to the Indian Railways’ apparent 'preference' for halal-processed meat and ignorance of ‘jhatka’ meat.

The NHRC, taking cognisance of the complaint, shot off a letter to the Railway Board chairman seeking a thorough investigation and quick action over ‘unfair discrimination’ to passengers of certain faiths and belief and over deprivation of their food choices while travelling with the carrier.

The complainant alleged that Hindu and Sikh passengers do not get the food choices in trains that match their religious beliefs, thus affecting their freedom of choice and religious rights.

The practice of serving halal-only meat also adversely affects the Hindu SC community, the complainant claimed, highlighting the fact that they have been traditionally engaged in the meat business and therefore such ‘preference’ of Railways will directly impact their means of livelihood.

It also demanded that the Railways and all intermediaries involved in food-catering for the public carrier respect the beliefs and right of choice of food of different faiths and give rightful weightage to both 'halal' and 'jhatka' meat.

The NHRC Bench, headed by Priyank Kanoongo, paying heed to the passenger’s grievances, issued a notice to the Railway Board chairman and demanded a probe and action in the matter.

“Allegations made in the complaint must be enquired into, and an Action Taken Report be submitted within two weeks for perusal of the Commission,” the notice by the NHRC to the Railways read.

--IANS