NHAI sets two Guinness records in building Bengaluru–Vijayawada Expressway

Amaravati, Jan 7: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set two Guinness World Records in Andhra Pradesh during the construction of Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Expressway.

This was revealed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday and termed it a proud moment for India and Andhra Pradesh.

"Today, NHAI, through M/s Rajpath Infracon Pvt. Ltd., achieved two Guinness World Records in Andhra Pradesh on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G) by laying 28.95 lane-kilometres and 10,675 MT of Bituminous Concrete continuously within 24 hours," CM Naidu posted on 'X'.

"This extraordinary achievement reflects the vision of the Government of India, the sustained thrust on world-class highway infrastructure under Nitin Gadkari Ji, and the exceptional commitment of engineers, workers, and field teams, and was executed in full compliance with stringent NHAI quality standards," the Chief Minister wrote.

"Best wishes to the team as two more Guinness World Records are being attempted by 11 Jan 2026 on Packages 2 & 3 of this landmark corridor in Andhra Pradesh. India builds. Andhra Pradesh delivers," he added.

The construction of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada greenfield national highway recently gained momentum. The project is expected to give a big boost to Andhra Pradesh's connectivity with Bengaluru.

The six-lane, access-controlled expressway is designed to reduce the travel time between Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati and Bengaluru from the current 11-12 hours to nearly six-hours.

The expressway traverses Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh before Karnataka.

Taking up under Bharatmala phase-II, the expressway spans greenfield and brownfield sections. It will skip congested towns and existing highways to enable faster and uninterrupted movement of passengers and freight.

The length of the expressway is estimated at 518-624 km, combining greenfield and brownfield sections. It is being constructed at a cost of about Rs 19,200-Rs 19,320 crore.

The greenfield portion spans around 342 km from Kodikonda to Addanki/Muppavaram, while brownfield upgrades include Bengaluru-Kodikonda (73 km on NH-44) and Addanki-Vijayawada (113 km on NH-16).

--IANS