84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI regional engineer arrested in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case in December last year, officials said on Wednesday.

The trial against Ahmad, currently on bail, cannot proceed unless the Centre accords it's sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a mandatory requirement, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its charge sheet against Ahmad and other accused in March this year without the mandatory sanction from the government, they said.

The special court has at least issued four orders since then directing the agency to expedite the sanction from the government so that it can proceed in the matter but to no avail, they said.

The CBI expects another one month to get the sanction, they said.

The agency has recently assured the special court that it will try to expedite the process in one month, they said.

Ahmad, posted as regional manager, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from Dilip Buildcon Private Limited on December 30, 2021 with respect to "Chennai Expressway Package 1 and 2" being constructed by the company in Karnataka, officials said.

Executive Director Devendra Jain had allegedly sanctioned the payment of the bribe to Ahmad which was to be delivered through one Anuj Gupta using hawala channel.

The agency had kept the accused under surveillance, they said.

The CBI had conducted a trap proceeding on December 31, 2021 during which a black colour bag lying beneath the table of the office of Gupta carrying Rs 20 lakh cash was recovered.

Following the recovery, the CBI arrested Ahmed from Bengaluru. It collected voice samples of the accused to match with its interception records and also seized WhatsApp exchanges between them, they said.

The agency has alleged that Rs 4 lakh in cash was recovered from Ahmad's premises during searches while another Rs 50 lakh in cash and four kg gold bars and jewellery estimated to be around Rs 2.20 crore were seized during the inspection of lockers on January 4, 2022.

The agency has filed a charge sheet against all the accused.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Next Story
Similar Posts
Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI regional engineer arrested in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case in December last year, officials said on Wednesday.

The trial against Ahmad, currently on bail, cannot proceed unless the Centre accords it's sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a mandatory requirement, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its charge sheet against Ahmad and other accused in March this year without the mandatory sanction from the government, they said.

The special court has at least issued four orders since then directing the agency to expedite the sanction from the government so that it can proceed in the matter but to no avail, they said.

The CBI expects another one month to get the sanction, they said.

The agency has recently assured the special court that it will try to expedite the process in one month, they said.

Ahmad, posted as regional manager, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from Dilip Buildcon Private Limited on December 30, 2021 with respect to "Chennai Expressway Package 1 and 2" being constructed by the company in Karnataka, officials said.

Executive Director Devendra Jain had allegedly sanctioned the payment of the bribe to Ahmad which was to be delivered through one Anuj Gupta using hawala channel.

The agency had kept the accused under surveillance, they said.

The CBI had conducted a trap proceeding on December 31, 2021 during which a black colour bag lying beneath the table of the office of Gupta carrying Rs 20 lakh cash was recovered.

Following the recovery, the CBI arrested Ahmed from Bengaluru. It collected voice samples of the accused to match with its interception records and also seized WhatsApp exchanges between them, they said.

The agency has alleged that Rs 4 lakh in cash was recovered from Ahmad's premises during searches while another Rs 50 lakh in cash and four kg gold bars and jewellery estimated to be around Rs 2.20 crore were seized during the inspection of lockers on January 4, 2022.

The agency has filed a charge sheet against all the accused.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Similar Posts
Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X