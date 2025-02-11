NGT issues notice to Odisha govt, state pollution control board over environmental violations

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Odisha government, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and others seeking a reply in connection with allegations of environmental pollution against a private company engaged in manufacturing of various stainless steel products. The NGT issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Harihar Samal of Dhenkanal district and Rajib Gopal Swain of Angul district.

The authorities have been asked to submit their replies within four weeks from the receipt of the order. The tribunal also constituted a fact-finding Committee including senior scientists from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB). The District Collector of Dhenkanal or his representative not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate will also be part of the committee.

The petitioners alleged that the company's manufacturing unit located in Dhenkanal is allegedly creating air pollution and discharging untreated water to the Kisindah Nallah in violation of the Consent to Operate Conditions and the guidelines of CPCB.

Notably, the steel plant reportedly received the Consent to Operate certificate from the State Pollution Control Board on March 31, 2023. It is alleged that the steel plant is not collecting and treating the wastewater properly and discharging the wastewater directly to the Kisindah Nallah. The plant is allegedly dumping its solid wastes outside the unit premises and alongside the road which is being used by the villagers of Kurunti.

“The unit has not activated the online monitoring of Stack Emission and Waste Water Discharge to the centralised server of OSPCB and CPCB. Further, the unit has not obtained authorisation under Hazardous Waste Management and Handling Rules," reads the petition. The petitioner's advocate Sankar Pani on Monday asserted that the company also illegally acquired forest land violating instructions of the VAN (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 2023.

He also said the unit has set up only two Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) instead of the mandated four. It is also alleged that neither of the AAQMS installed by the company is operational. The company is also accused of extracting water illegally from Kisindha Nullah without obtaining necessary permissions from concerned authorities.