NGT chairperson calls for apt use of natural resources

New Delhi, June 4: National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel on Saturday called for appropriate use and maintenance of natural resources.

In his message for World Environment Day, the Chairperson stated: "The fifth June--'World Environment Day' is a reminder to all of us to protect our precious and pristine environment."

The greatest gift to mankind and other life is water and air which needs to be conserved, he said, adding: "Let us once again commit to protecting water sources, use them appropriately and maintain their cleanliness," Goel said.

"We also keep our ambient air for gasping and not to contaminate it. We can't afford to either lose or degrade them as such loss or degradation cannot be made out by any monetary cost", he added.