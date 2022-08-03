NGO operator, accomplice caught selling newborn

Faridabad, Aug 3: The Haryana Chief Minister's flying squad on Wednesday caught an NGO operator and her accomplice red-handed while they were selling a one-month-old girl for Rs 1 lakh, police said.

The accused, identified as NGO operator Hina Mathur (31) and her accomplice Pawan Sharma (34), are being questioned by police, they said.

According to police, the accused used to take children from poor families on the pretext of giving them a better upbringing and then used to sell them.

Based on inputs, the squad formed a special team under sub-inspector (SI) Satbir Singh along with ASI Rajesh Kumari and duty magistrate SDO Rajkumar of Irrigation Department, they said.

Police said the team laid a trap and the SI and ASI, posing as a childless couple, contacted the alleged human traffickers.

The accused asked the SI to meet them at the gate of a hospital in Sector 8, Faridabad and the SI and ASI reached the location along with the duty magistrate posing as a family member, they said.

Two bundles of money were prepared by placing plain paper between the original notes of Rs 500 and another raiding party was formed, they said.

The SI in the complaint said, "In the canteen of Sarvodaya Hospital, Sharma and Mathur talked about giving a child and the deal was finalized for Rs 1 lakh. They asked us to reach HUDA Market in front of Atal Park Sector 2 Faridabad. We followed them in our vehicle and when they came with a one-month-old baby girl and handed her over to (SI) Kumari, I gave them the envelope. Our raiding party then nabbed the duo red-handed."

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 370 (buying and disposing of any person as a slave), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 81 of Justice Juvenile Act at City police station, Ballabhgarh, police said.

Station House Officer Satyawan said the crime unit is probing the case further.