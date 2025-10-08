New QR code initiative by ED aims to curb fake summons, digital arrest frauds

New Delhi, Oct 8: In a bid to protect citizens from rising cyber frauds, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has rolled out a new verification mechanism for its summons, featuring QR codes and unique passcodes.

This initiative aims to curb the activities of "unscrupulous" individuals impersonating ED officials to extort money or cheat unsuspecting people.

The announcement comes amid a surge in scams involving fake summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

According to the ED's press release issued on Wednesday, genuine summons will now be generated through an internal system, incorporating a scannable QR code and a passcode at the bottom. These documents must also bear the issuing officer's signature, stamp, official email, and phone number, a press statement said.

ED officials are mandated to use this system, except in exceptional cases. This move addresses the challenge of distinguishing fake from real summons, which scammers design to mimic official formats closely.

Recipients can verify authenticity via two methods. First, by scanning the QR code; This redirects to the ED's website, where entering the passcode displays key details like the summoned party's name, officer's designation, and summons date.

Second, by visiting https://enforcementdirectorate.gov.in/ and selecting the 'Verify Your Summons' menu, then inputting the summons number and passcode for confirmation.

Verification is available 24 hours after issuance, excluding holidays and weekends. For summons not generated through the system, individuals can contact Assistant Director Rahul Verma at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on his address given on website, said the press statement.

The press release also warned against "digital arrest" frauds, where scammers pose as ED officers and issue fake arrest orders online to defraud victims.

The ED emphasised that arrests under PMLA are conducted physically after due process - there is no such thing as digital or online arrest. This clarification follows reports of fraudsters exploiting public fear of law enforcement agencies. This isn't the first time ED has tackled such issues.

Similar systems were introduced in 2021 to verify summons via officer details, but the new QR code enhancement builds on that, as noted in the agency's 2024-25 annual report.

Experts said these scams have evolved with technology, often involving phishing or impersonation, leading to financial losses worth crores. Recent ED raids in cases like fake bank guarantees and cyber frauds underscore the urgency.

ED reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling fraudulent networks and urges the public to remain vigilant.

"Do not fall prey to fraudsters impersonating Enforcement Directorate officers," the release stated.

Citizens are advised to report suspicious communications to local police or cyber cells immediately.

As digital interactions grow, such tools empower individuals to verify official documents swiftly, potentially reducing scam success rates.

