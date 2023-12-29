New museum to give information about Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Dec 29: A new museum, displaying archival documents related to the formation of UP and contribution of people of the state in the freedom struggle, will open at UP State Archives in July 2024.

A hall has been earmarked for the purpose. It has been divided in various sections in which the information will be provided through manuscripts, archival documents and dioramas in this museum.

The cost of the project is Rs 1.25 crore. The hall will have details about the history of UP along with the information about governors and chief ministers of the state in chronological order.

It will also have information related to the contribution of people of UP in the freedom struggle, beginning from the first war of Independence.

UP State Archives director, Uma Dwivedi, said, “The story will be narrated with the help of documents, artefacts and sculptures. There will also be audio-visual presentations running on monitors and tablets. The idea behind construction of a museum for archives is to bring archival documents in reach of the people. It will also help in creating an understanding among them about archives and their use in conducting research to know about our past.”