New MP CM Mohan Yadav carries forward predecessor's bulldozer action

Bhopal, Dec 15: Newly inducted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav carried forward the bulldozer action politics introduced by his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh.

The houses of three persons, who allegedly attacked a Bhopal-based BJP worker, were bulldozed a day after Mohan Yadav assumed office on Wednesday - the first such bulldozer action under the new dispensation.

On December 5 (two days after the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election were announced), a BJP worker Devendra Singh Thakur was attacked by a group of persons associated with Congress MLA Arif Masood. Thakur was attacked with a sword, due to which, he suffered deep cuts to his hand while shielding himself.

Following the incident, several BJP leaders, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma had visited the hospital and had assured the accused would face tough action.

Five accused namely -- Farukh, Aslam, Shahrukh, Bilal and Sameer were arrested and booked under several charges of IPC, including attempt to murder. They were also booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

On Thursday, the houses of three accused were bulldozed in the presence of heavy police personnel and administrative officers in Bhopal. This marks the first use of a bulldozer since Mohan Yadav assumed the role of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to this, during the Shivraj government, bulldozers were used on the houses of several accused who had violated law and order.

Since assuming office, the new CM has been making decisions one after another, and it's worth mentioning that the people of the state have witnessed the proactive and assertive actions of the new CM.

The first decision taken by CM Yadav give an insight into the priorities of the new government, spanning from law and order to education, e-governance and tribal welfare.

The CM also ordered a ban on unlicensed buying and selling of meat and fish in the open in urban areas, announced a 'PM Excellence College' in every district, legal action for cancellation of bail of 'habitual criminals', mandatory uploading of certificates and marksheets on DigiLocker, and a hike in tendu patta payout to Rs 4,000.

The biggest buzz was over CM Mohan Yadav’s noise-cancellation order. Sound amplifiers (loudspeakers/DJs) can be used only within prescribed standards, and flying squads will be formed in all the districts to check this.

In his very first order, CM Yadav has directed officials to ensure that all religious institutions and public venues must adhere to prescribed volume and time limits.