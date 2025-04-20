'New hope, new beginnings': Easter greetings pour in from President, PM, CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 20: On the occasion of Easter Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to citizens, highlighting the festival's universal message of new beginnings.

Taking to a social media platform, President Murmu shared a message celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and its enduring significance.

"Easter greetings to all! On this occasion, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This festival inspires the spirit of new hope and new beginnings. The teachings of Jesus Christ inspire humanity to follow the path of love and sacrifice. May this festival of joy and hope bring peace and prosperity to all," the President wrote.

Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, is one of the most important festivals in Christianity, marking the belief in Jesus Christ’s resurrection after crucifixion.

The Prime Minister also extended his wishes, saying this Easter is special as the Jubilee Year is being observed. He also prayed that this occasion inspires hope in all.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around,” he wrote on a micro-blogging website.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his greetings to the community on the occasion.

“We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this sacred occasion inspire a spirit of harmony and compassion amongst us all,” he wrote on one of his social media handles.

Christians worldwide observe this day with religious services, Easter Mass, family gatherings, and traditions such as Easter egg hunts and festive meals.

The occasion represents the triumph of life over death and good over evil and offers a message of forgiveness and renewal to the faithful.

Easter is rooted in the New Testament of the Bible, which recounts how Jesus was arrested by the Roman authorities for claiming to be the “Son of God”.

He was subsequently sentenced to death by the Roman Governor Pontius Pilate on Good Friday. Jesus’ resurrection, which occurred three days after his crucifixion, is celebrated on Easter Sunday.

According to the New Testament, Jesus rose from the dead on the third day following his burial, after being crucified by the Romans at Calvary.

Easter also marks the conclusion of the 40-day Lent liturgical season, a period characterised by penance, prayer, and fasting.

With inputs from agencies.