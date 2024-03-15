New Election Commissioners assume charge ahead of LS polls

Guwahati, Mar 15: The new Election Commissioners of India, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed the charge on Friday.

In a press note, the Election Commission of India said, “Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar welcomed the newly appointed Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan to the action-packed and intense twelve weeks ahead. He emphasized the significance of their joining at this historic point when team ECI is all set to conduct the General Elections 2024 in the world’s largest democracy.”

It is learned that Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are officers from the 1988 batch of the Indian Administrative Service who belonged to the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadre respectively.