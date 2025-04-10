New Delhi pulls plug on Bangladesh's export route amidst rising cross-border friction

New Delhi, April 10: The transhipment facility that India extended to Bangladesh for exporting various to the Middle East, Europe, and various other countries except for Nepal and Bhutan has been withdrawn by New Delhi.

The transhipment facility has been withdrawn by India with effect from April 8, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The neighbouring country has been using several Indian ports and airports for sending its exports to the Middle East, Europe and many other countries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took to his social media handles to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the withdrawal of the transhipment facility to the neighbouring country; adding that the Modi is committed to safeguarding the country’s interest and the security of the Northeast region.

“India’s decision to revoke the transshipment facility for Bangladesh underscores Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi‘s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests and the security of the Northeast region. This decisive action reflects the government’s firm stance on protecting India’s strategic and economic priorities,” Sarma shared on a microblogging website.

New Delhi’s move came days after the head of Dhaka's interim government Muhammad Yunus made a statement in China saying India's Northeastern states, which share a nearly 1,600-km border with Bangladesh, are landlocked and have no way to reach the ocean except through his country.

Yunus’s comments did not go down well in New Delhi.

"The transhipment facility extended to Bangladesh had over a period of time resulted in significant congestion at our airports and ports," Jaiswal said.

He further added that logistical delays and higher costs were hindering India’s exports and creating backlogs.

"To clarify, these measures do not impact Bangladesh exports to Nepal or Bhutan transiting through Indian territory," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in Bangkok on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit on April 4.

However, the Indian side was upset over Dhaka's version of the meeting between Yunus and Modi, especially attacks on minorities and the extradition request for Hasina.

People familiar with the matter described the version as "mischievous and politically motivated", especially the aspects relating to attacks on minorities and Dhaka's request for extraditing former premier Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam, in a Facebook post, on Saturday said the chief adviser raised with Modi, Bangladesh's request for the extradition of Hasina and the "response was not negative".

New Delhi has not so far responded to the request made by Bangladesh's interim government last year for the extradition of Hasina.

India-Bangladesh relations nosedived dramatically after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

In the meeting in Bangkok on Friday, Modi conveyed to Yunus India's deep concerns about the safety of Bangladesh's Hindus and other minorities.

