New Delhi flags security risk after anti-India protest near High Commission in Dhaka

Dhaka, Dec 18: A large group of protesters, marching towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, was stopped by police on Wednesday, even as India expressed strong concern about the security situation around its mission in the Bangladeshi capital.

The protesters, marching under the banner of ‘July Oikya’ (July Unity), were chanting anti-India slogans and raising several demands, including the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled the country during and after the July uprising last year.

“On Wednesday afternoon, police intercepted the procession, which started from the Rampura Bridge, in front of Hossain Market in North Badda,” where the diplomatic mission is located, a police spokesman said.

Vehicular traffic, however, on the main thoroughfare along the diplomatic enclave housing most foreign embassies remained suspended for hours, he said.

According to local media reports, as the protest marchers proceeded, police erected a barricade. They broke through the barrier but faced another stronger blockade where the protesters started chanting slogans against India and demanding the extradition of Hasina.

“We are not frightened and we will not attack the Indian High Commission... But if anyone tries to maintain hegemonic control over Bangladesh, they will not be spared,” a protester was quoted as saying by the private UNB news agency.

The demonstrators claimed that conspiracies are being hatched by “Indian proxy political parties, media and government officials” against Bangladesh.

Hasina fled to India after a violent student-led protest, dubbed ‘July Uprising’, ousted her Awami League regime on August 5, 2024.

Dhaka Tribune newspaper said after facing police resistance, the demonstrators sat on the road in front of Hossain Market in North Badda, chanting slogans. The ‘July Unity’, a front of several organisations associated with the July Uprising, ended its march at around 5 pm, Prothom Alo reported.

Earlier, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka closed its office in view of the current security situation.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

New Delhi also expressed its serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh and reiterated its call for holding free, fair and credible parliamentary elections. “We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it said.

Hours later, Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain said Dhaka does not seek “advice” from its neighbours on how elections should be held.

Bangladesh will hold general elections on February 12, the first one after Hasina’s ouster.

Hossain said India remained silent when “farcical elections” were held during Hasina’s regime. “Now, we are moving towards a good election, and suddenly advice is being offered. I find this completely unacceptable,” he said.

