New criminal laws to bolster India’s zero tolerance stance on terrorism: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Sep 11: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the new criminal laws will strengthen the country's zero tolerance towards terrorists.

The L-G made these comments while inaugurating an exhibition on 'New Criminal Laws' at the Jammu and Kashmir Police Public School in Srinagar's Bemina.

He commended the initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Offences Wing to raise awareness and educate students, parents and the general public.

He said that the exhibition will help in achieving broader objectives of shaping understanding on new laws and ensuring justice to the last man in the queue.

"After almost 150 years, India's criminal justice system underwent a significant overhaul on July 1, 2024. The 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita', 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita', and 'Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam' were implemented nationwide to replace colonial-era laws, making the legal system more transparent and efficient.

"The three new criminal laws have completely transformed our criminal justice system, making it victim-centric and more justice-oriented than punitive."

"The new criminal laws reflect India's collective vision of justice. The prime objective of the new Laws is to protect and empower the women and weaker sections of the society."

"Special care has been taken to make the weaker sections, women and children priority of the justice system," the L-G said.

He directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to continue organising public awareness camps on new criminal laws, in collaboration with the Information Department, Education Department and Legal Services Authority.

He also stressed the importance of capacity building at all levels.

"For the first time since Independence, terrorism has been defined within the criminal justice system. The new criminal laws will strengthen the country's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat; S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG Coordination Police Headquarters; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Kashmir IGP; Sujit Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir IGP Security; Anshul Garg, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner; senior officials of Police and Civil Administration, civil society members, teachers and students in large number were present.

--IANS