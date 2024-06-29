New criminal laws to be implemented from July 1

Guwahati, June 29: The three criminal laws replacing the existing laws that were passed in December last year are set to be implemented from July 1, 2024.

The three newly enacted laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These laws will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

To apprise the public of the key features of the new criminal laws, all 17,500 police stations across the country will hold a special event on July 1, coinciding with the commencement of the laws, involving women, youth, students, senior citizens, and eminent personalities.

It may be mentioned that these bills were passed on December 21, 2023. Following parliament’s nod to these bills, President of India Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25, 2023.

The main aim of the introduction of these three new criminal laws is to overhaul the criminal justice system in the nation.